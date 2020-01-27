Waite Park Seeking New Sales Tax for Regional Projects

Welcome to Waite Park sign. (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park leaders are looking at some regional projects that may take a new sales tax to help pay for them.

The city council approved a resolution Monday, to ask the state legislature for their approval of a new half-cent sales tax to help pay several projects. They are:

  • Up to $15-million for the 10th Avenue Regional Corridor reconstruction from Third Street North to Parkway Drive.
  • Up to $10-million for Regional Trail Connections (connecting the Wobegon Trail and Glacial Lakes State Trail).
  • Up to $10-million for a South Side Regional Park Development (buying additional park space near Quarry Park).
  • Up to $12-million for a new Public Safety Facility.

The total estimated cost for all Regional Projects is $47.5 million to be collected over 25 years, with an estimated average of $1.9 million to be collected each year.

Before things can move forward with the implementation of a new half-cent sales tax the city first needs legislative authorization, a referendum on the ballot during a general election, and then if the voters approve it the city council would need to pass an ordinance imposing the tax.

Waite Park becomes the second central Minnesota community seeking a new half-cent sales tax. The St. Cloud city council took similar action earlier this month.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Legislature, sales tax, Waite Park
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top