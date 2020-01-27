Waite Park Seeking New Sales Tax for Regional Projects

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park leaders are looking at some regional projects that may take a new sales tax to help pay for them.

The city council approved a resolution Monday, to ask the state legislature for their approval of a new half-cent sales tax to help pay several projects. They are:

Up to $15-million for the 10th Avenue Regional Corridor reconstruction from Third Street North to Parkway Drive.

Up to $10-million for Regional Trail Connections (connecting the Wobegon Trail and Glacial Lakes State Trail).

Up to $10-million for a South Side Regional Park Development (buying additional park space near Quarry Park).

Up to $12-million for a new Public Safety Facility.

The total estimated cost for all Regional Projects is $47.5 million to be collected over 25 years, with an estimated average of $1.9 million to be collected each year.

Before things can move forward with the implementation of a new half-cent sales tax the city first needs legislative authorization, a referendum on the ballot during a general election, and then if the voters approve it the city council would need to pass an ordinance imposing the tax.

Waite Park becomes the second central Minnesota community seeking a new half-cent sales tax. The St. Cloud city council took similar action earlier this month.

