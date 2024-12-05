Waite Park Resident Has Purse Stolen; Gets It Back

A Waite Park resident had their purse stolen on Sunwood Park Drive in Waite Park. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a person parked their car in their driveway, left it unlocked, left a purse in the vehicle, and someone walked by and stole the purse. The resident received notification someone was in their driveway, they looked at the camera and saw someone in their vehicle, and then called police. Waite Park Police were able to find the suspect walking with the purse just blocks away. Mages says the suspect was taken to jail on a warrant and the resident got their purse back.

Mages suggests to always lock your vehicle while running when unattended, don't leave valuables in a visible part of the vehicle, always lock your home and garage and close your garage door. She says many theft from vehicle crimes are crimes of opportunity where people are checking for unlocked doors. Mages says Waite Park Police has received many calls over the years from business owners of people checking parking lots for unlocked doors. With Holiday shopping season underway Mages urges everyone to follow the previous suggestions to avoid being a victim.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, it is available below.