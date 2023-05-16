Waite Park Police Continue Search for Missing Boy

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Waite Park Police continue to search for a missing boy.

Romairo Octaviano Lucas-Gomez was last seen on July 3rd, 2022.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt at his home in Waite Park.

All of his belongings are missing, and all attempts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waite Park Police (320-251-3281) or contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

