St. Cloud’s Lincoln Center Closed Indefinitely

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A controversial homeless shelter in St. Cloud is closed until further notice.

The Lincoln Center is a low-barrier-to-entry homeless shelter in East St. Cloud. The shelter’s Executive Director, Harry Fleegel, says the shelter had to close for building remodeling. He says the residents had to move out due to the construction.

Fleegel says he hopes to reopen on July 1st.

The Lincoln Center has been open for about two years and has been a frequent discussion issue at city council meetings since. Originally opened on a shoestring budget, there have been several issues with the shelter’s Conditional Use Permit with the city, as well as a significant increase in police calls for service to the location and other businesses in the area.

However, St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman tells WJON the Lincoln Center will remain closed until they come into compliance.

The necessary construction projects include plumbing, housing, kitchen, and office spaces.

Once the building is in compliance, they can apply to the city again for a lodging and food license.

