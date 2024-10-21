Waite Park Mayoral Candidate Forum on Tuesday Night

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a candidate forum with the two candidates running for Waite Park Mayor.

The event is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

It will allow you to hear from Mike Linquist and Ken Schmitt as they discuss their plans for Waite Park's future.

The forum will also be broadcast live and recorded to be re-broadcast multiple times on Waite Park's local access channel 181.

WJON's Jim Maurice will be the moderator for the forum.

