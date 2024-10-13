Waite Park Crash Sends 5 People To The Hospital

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a crash in Waite Park on Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 12:30 a.m. a car driven by 26-year-old Lydia Redd of Sauk Rapids was going east on 3rd Street North crossing over Highway 15.

Meanwhile, a car driven by 54-year-old Kristen Math of Sartell was going north on Highway 15. The two vehicles collided in the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash. Redd and Math were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers in Redd's car 25-year-old Alexis Redd of St. Cloud, 27-year-old Madison Shane of Rice, and 27-year-old Kallie Rae Wurzberger of Saint Joseph were all also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the crash for Lydia and Alexis Redd, Shane, and Wurzberger.

