Voices for Veterans; Virtual Care Giver Resource Fair [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer), Leah Martin (Comprehensive Care Giver) and Tanya Greene (General Care Giver) from the St. Cloud V.A. about their upcoming Virtual Care Giver Resource Fair. The Fair will take place Monday August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon on the St. Cloud V.A. web ex virtual platform.

Tanya Greene indicated that the Fair is to make veterans and families aware of the care giver support program, the training of care givers and more. Leah Martin talked about the importance of the training of care givers to aid them in the process and to help them keep them from being overwhelmed or burnt out.

Voices Veterans is a monthly segment that appears on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.