Voices for Veterans; Creative Arts Competition [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting the 2020 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer) and Madge Scherer (Music Therapist) joined me on WJON today for our Voices for Veterans segment. Both work at the St. Cloud V.A. Madge talked about how veterans can place entries into the Art competition until February 21 and can enter the music, dance, drama and creative writing competitions until March 6. Listen below.

If you'd like to enter call Madge Scherer at 320-252-1670 extension 7336 or email madge.scherer@va.gov.