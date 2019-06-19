Voices for Veterans; Community Care Options [PODCAST]

Today I talked with Barry Venable (St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer) and Rachel Bradshaw (Director of Community Care) on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment. The topic was on Community Care and how the recent law change back in February has allowed for expanded eligibility for veterans. Rachel explains what their mission is at St. Cloud V.A.

V.A. Medical locations in Minnesota include St. Cloud and Minneapolis with outlet locations in Central Minnesota cities Alexandria and Brainerd. Fargo has a medical location as well.