Voices For Veterans; Beneficiary Travel Transition [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's monthly Voices for Veterans segment I talked with Chief of Beneficiary Travel, Gordon Giswold and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. The V.A. is transitioning how beneficiary travel benefit payments are being handled. The change from doing this manually to online starts November 2. Giswold says veterans who qualify for this benefit get reimbursement for travel from the V.A. for care. Those that currently qualify for this care will continue to during this transition. Giswold says those who struggle to adjust to this change will have the option of handling beneficiary travel benefit the same way for a short period of time but are encouraged to adjust to this change.

The St. Cloud V.A. has been offering drive up flu shots for veterans this past month and will do so this Saturday at the St. Cloud V.A. parking lot. Barry Venable says the drive up flu shots have been well attended and no reservation is necessary for Saturday's drive up flue shots. The location for Saturday's flue shot is; St. Cloud VA Medical Center, 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in Bldg. 116 Parking Lot (Rehabilitation Center). Learn more here.

WJON's Voices for Veterans segment airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month.