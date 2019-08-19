Vivian Backes, 87, Richmond

July 30, 1932 - August 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Vivian Backes, age 87, who died Saturday at the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN, and will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Vivian was born on July 30, 1932, in St. Augusta, MN, to Clemens and Frances (Imholte) Landwehr. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1950. Vivian married Daniel Backes on September 1, 1952. In 1956 they moved to a farm south of Richmond. Vivian worked on the farm while also being employed at Jack Frost Hatchery/Golden Plump for 37 years and raised three sons. In 1994 they retired to a beautiful lake home on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. Upon Dan’s passing, Vivian and her son, Terry, moved to Richmond where she resided until her passing.

Vivian did a wonderful job of helping provide for her family and did an extraordinary job of caring for Terry over the years. She was a great cook. Vivian was an avid Vikings fan and loved to play bridge. She also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and cruises.

Survivors include her sons Keith of Port Angeles, WA; Terry of Richmond, MN; Michael (Kathy) of Port Angeles, WA; her siblings, Millie (Stan) Hara, Janet (Erv) Walz, sisters-in-law, Viola Plante and Angie Landwehr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel (2010); her siblings, Clara (Francis) Jude, Sally (John) Murray, Delphine Undersander, Bruno (Agnes), Harold, Clifford, Roman, Eldred, and Rainier Landwehr.