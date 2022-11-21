Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
There are things around the area that really capitalize on the fact that there are some very pretty or fun and attractive things to enjoy. An ice palace is one of those things.
In many towns you can find light displays around the holidays that are fun to see. There is the Ice Castle display that will be here again in New Brighton... but this ice palace is located in Delano. Delano is a short drive from St. Cloud, at less than an hour away. And it's not in the Twin Cities area, so it's easier to get to if you don't like driving in the cities.
The Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery will be open soon. Tentatively in mid December, but currently they are only selling tickets for December 27th. Depending on weather, that date could be moved up a bit.
They have this statement on their website:
Due to the weather, tickets are on sale for December 27th and on. Tickets for earlier dates will be released at a later date as we are able to monitor the weather and anticipate our opening date.
There are levels of ticket prices too. You can purchase for yourself, a group or for a special occasion like New Year's Eve. Or, if you are still looking for a great stocking stuffer, they offer gift cards as well.
They have some great pictures on their website of previous Ice Palaces.