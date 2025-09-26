May 1, 1927 - September 23, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Virginia M. “Ginny” Stavrum, age 98, of Clearwater, who passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Virginia was born on May 1, 1927, to James and Elizabeth (Stearns) Bowder in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She married Melvin R. Stavrum on May 5, 1945, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, Minnesota. Virginia was employed by T & O Plastics in Clearwater for 27 years, retiring in 1989. She was an avid square dancer and a member of the Beaux and Belles Square Dance Club and St. Luke’s Parish.

Survivors include her children, Beverly Lokensgard of San Juan, TX, Connie Dziuk of Greenfield, Bob (Bev) Stavrum of St. Cloud, Ken Stavrum of Clearwater, Mark (Pam) Stavrum of Plymouth and Lisa (Jim) Ludescher of Big Lake; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Stewart of Alexandria.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Melvin; her parents; stepfather, Henry Niebolte; four brothers, James Bowder, Adrian Bowder, John Bowder, and Frank Niebolte; sister, Alice Janchar; one infant sister, Dorothy Bowder; son-in-law, Perry Dziuk; grandson, Robert Stavrum, Jr. and two great grandchildren, Charles Bixler, Jr. and Travis Monson.

A special thank you to the staff of Guardian Angels Care Center and Triniti Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Ginny.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.