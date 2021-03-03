Virginia Mae Surma, 82, St. Cloud

May 1, 1938 - March 1, 2021

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Virginia Mae Surma, 82, who died on Monday, March 1st at Country Manor in Sartell. Father Gerald Dalseth will officiate and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service, on Thursday, at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing and mask wearing at the visitation and service.

Virginia Mae Surma was born May 1st, 1938 to Anton and Leona Surma. She moved around the Metro, out of state and finally back home to take care of her ailing parents. Virginia was one of eleven children. She was the caretaker of all her siblings in their time of need. For many she was at their bedside for when they entered eternal life. Virginia worked 20+ years at St. Benedict’s Center as a Beautician. Virginia also worked at Park Press Inc. Waite Park and as a nanny for her beloved nieces, Sarah, Kathryn, and Theresa. She was like a second mother to the girls. She spent many vacations and significant moments with them. Virginia had a giving heart and always helped anyone in need. After the death of her sister, Marie and brother-in-law Edward she took in her nephew Frank to raise. Virginia loved animals, especially dogs, of whom she had several throughout the years.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Leona, sisters; Marie (Edward) Wunderlich, Dolores (Richard) Burgmeier, Bernadette (Alfred) Karls, Josephine (Richard) Kocon, Gertrude (David) Geyen, Dorothy (James) Blommer, and Judith Surma, brother; Anthony Surma, two infant sisters; nephew Frank Wunderlich and niece Barbie Kennedy.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews including those who cared for her in her final years; Sarah (Steve) Gilloley, Kathryn (Kyle) Czeck, Theresa (Josh) Krueger, Sandy (Charlie) Harrison; great nieces and nephews Mason, Cullen, Nora and Ruby.

Thank you, to the staff at Country Manor Pioneer Village for their loving and compassionate care of our beloved Aunt Virginia.