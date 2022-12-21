Virginia M. Lahr, 87, St. Cloud

February 10, 1935 - December 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Virginia M Lahr, age 87, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Born in St. Cloud Feb 10, 1935 to the late Herman T. and Ann Catherine (Meyer) Faust. Graduated from Cathedral High in 1952. Married Vernon J. Lahr on June 9, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Worked for Northwestern Bell. Later WCI Freezer (Now Electrolux) for 22 years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Legion of Mary, NARVE, and life member East Side VFW post #4847 auxiliary.

Virginia enjoyed playing cards, dancing and fishing with Vern.

Survived by children, Linda (Jon) Long of West Fargo and Charles (Vicki) Lahr of St. Cloud; grandchildren Aaron (Kim) Long, Amy Lundy, Brian (Jonalyn) Lahr, Dan (Megan) Lahr, Eric (Chelsea) Lahr, Ryan (Nikki) Imdieke, Holly (Dave) Bakker; great grandchildren Sophie, Brooklyn, Hadley, Jon, Colton, Brecken, Asher, Logan, Bria, Olivia, Kenza, Elliotte, Isla and Presley; sister-in-law, Lucy Faust.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon in 2021; brothers, Rheinhart, William, Richard, Herman, Jr.; and infant brother, Joseph Faust; sisters, Evelyn Patton, Hilda Prokosch, Lorraine Bielejeski, Margaret Heinen, Wilhelmina “Petie” Butler, Rita Fortier, Helen Kruchten, and Regina Lahr; sisters-in-law, Alice Faust, Dorothy Faust, and Mary Jane Faust; brothers-in-law, Loren Patton, George Prokosch, Izzy Bielejeski, Leo Heinen, Floyd Butler, Harvey Kruchten, Dan Lahr.