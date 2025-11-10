April 27, 1933 – November 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Virginia Fuchs, age 92 , of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Paynesville Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish cemetery mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Virginia was born on April 27, 1933 in St. Martin Township to Nicholas and Rose (Kollman) Moscho. She then married Virgil Fuchs on May 26, 1953 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. After they retired from farming, and moved into town, Virginia began a second career working at the Paynesville Hospital as a cook and baker for nearly 20 years. She made many lifelong friends there. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella. Virginia also made and donated many quilts to missions and families.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family more than anything.

Virginia enjoyed gardening, baking, quilting, square dancing, playing cards, and a day at the casino with her girlfriends.

Virginia is survived by her children, Ron (Sheryl) Fuchs of Paynesville, LaDonna (Richard) Palmietto of Aransas Pass, TX and Nancy (Gary) Palmer of Litchfield; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty Moscho, Isabel Meyer, Jean Fuchs; brother-in-law, Cletus Fuchs; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in (2021); son, Randy (1972); siblings, Wilfred Moscho, Nick Moscho, Joe Moscho, Katherine Funk, Marie Klassen, Irene Schultzenberg, and Rosie Hinnenkamp.

A Special Thank You to the Wonderful Staff at the Paynesville Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Virginia.