St. Cloud — Jeanne Marie Theisen, 67, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of CentraCare Hospice.

Jeanne was born August 17, 1959, to Bill and Arlene (Roering) Warman. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1977. She completed dental assisting studies at Brainerd Vo-Tech in 1979.

Jeanne married William Gerard Theisen on October 6, 1984, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She provided in-home childcare while her children were young, then worked at several medical clinics before retiring from Minnesota Retinal Consultants after 22 years.

She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and volunteered on its Environmental Committee. She enjoyed gardening and baking, especially cupcakes, and treasured time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, William, of St. Cloud; son, Zachary (Brianna) Theisen, and their son, Brooks, of West Fargo, North Dakota; daughter, Kaitlyn Theisen, of Fargo, North Dakota; siblings, Bill (Cindy) Warman, Patty (Justin) Nix, and Brian (Jen) Warman; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Arlene Warman; parents-in-law, Julius and Rita Theisen; and grandson, Carter Theisen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at the church, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before Mass on Friday. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery following Mass.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

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