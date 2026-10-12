St. Louis Park — Pamela “Pam” Ann Lund, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 8, 2026, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

Pam was born September 6, 1968, in St. Cloud to Gerald and Irene (Beuning) Lund. She graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1986. She became a massage therapist and later worked in sales and marketing.

Pam was a Minnesota Vikings fan and a ballet dancer with Stroia Dance Company. She loved spending time with her family and pets and will be remembered for her humor, generous heart, and loyalty to her family.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Lund; sisters, Cynthia (Jerome) Rothstein, Rebecca (Michael) Sands, Kimberly Day (Perry Tholl) and Colleen (Chad) Brettingen; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Sarah, Mark, Ashley, Patrick, James, Benjamin and Ella; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at Assumption Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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