Sauk Rapids — Viola M. Rozeski, 96, passed away Friday, October 9, 2026, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Viola was born December 28, 1929, in Foley to Frank and Mary (Albricht) Wlazlak. She married Leonard Rozeski on August 20, 1951, in Gilman and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life.

She worked as a cook at Sacred Heart School for 13 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and participated in Christian Mothers, the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary and the Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, visiting with others, fishing, wildlife and music.

She is survived by her children, Douglas Rozeski of Foley, Colleen Paulson of St. Cloud and Diane (Jim) Bemboom of St. Cloud; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard, in 2013; twin sons, Richard and Ronald; brothers, Severin and Lawrence Wlazlak; and sister, Marcella Brault.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate, and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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