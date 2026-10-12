St. Cloud — Daniel J. Hill, 65, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center.

The funeral home has not yet published Daniel’s full biographical obituary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the cathedral. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Daniel J. Hill obituary