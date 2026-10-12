St. Cloud — Lorraine E. Inderrieden, 88, passed away October 8, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Lorraine was born November 27, 1937, in Melrose to John and Bernadina (Kerkering) Schneider. She attended parochial school in Meire Grove and graduated from Melrose High School in 1955. She married Robert on June 19, 1971, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove.

She worked at the St. Cloud Children’s Home and the St. Cloud Library. She volunteered with CentraCare Hospice for more than 20 years and also served Catholic Charities and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, lunches with her birthday group, sewing and arranging flowers.

She is survived by her son, James Inderrieden of St. Cloud; sister, Arlene Gully; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and siblings Leona, Marie, Clara, Ludvina, Werner, Leo, Joe and Elmer.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Weichmann will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Entombment at Assumption Cemetery will take place privately at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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