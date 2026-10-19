Clearwater — Ross Francis Landwehr, 67, of Clearwater, died Wednesday, October 14, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Ross was born March 31, 1959, in St. Cloud to Bruno and Agnes (Hoag) Landwehr. He graduated from Tech High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later studied auto body repair before beginning a 36-year career as a machinist at DeZURIK. Ross married Donna Koopmeiners on July 14, 1979, at St. Peter's in St. Cloud. He enjoyed reading, drawing, playing cards, spending time outdoors, and seeing the artwork his grandchildren created.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at St. Peter in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The obituary text lists visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., while the service schedule lists 4 to 8 p.m.

Ross is survived by his wife, Donna; children Sarah Shegrud, Jason Landwehr, Eric Landwehr, and Brandon; nine grandchildren; and siblings Phillip, Clayton, David, Eileen, Miles, Mark, Barbara, Ernest, Yvonne, Karen, and Jeff.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

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