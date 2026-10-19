Holdingford — Theresa Nellie Johannes, 77, of Holdingford, died Friday, October 9, 2026, at home surrounded by her family.

Theresa was born in Minneapolis to Raymond and Emily (Vasecka) Becker. She married LeRoy Johannes on July 16, 1966, at Sacred Heart Church in Arban. She worked for 42 years in the Holdingford School District, beginning as a paraprofessional and later working as a computer technician. She was active in All Saints Church, Christian Mothers, the Pioneers Club and the Red Hat Ladies. Theresa was also known for her baking, including making wedding cakes, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2026, at Church of All Saints–St. Mary in Holdingford. Visitation with family will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, and visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Mission–Arban Cemetery.

Theresa is survived by her children, Debra Kostreba, Keith Johannes, Sandra Ross, Lisa Rooney and Curt Johannes; brother Peter Becker; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; son, Timothy; and siblings Owen, Pauline, Raymond and Ann.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

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