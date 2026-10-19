Sauk Rapids — Robert “Bobby” J. Kampa, 60, of Sauk Rapids, died Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Robert was born June 19, 1966, and was raised by Mary and Frank Schimnich. He lived in the Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud area throughout his life and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed old-time music, playing the tambourine and concertina, and participating in the Project Challenge Singers. Robert also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, bowling, dancing, and game nights. He was active in the community through church, Special Olympics, Project Challenge, and Wacosa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert is survived by the Schimnich family; his girlfriend, Missy, and her family; staff and residents at ABH Homes and Opportunity Matters Inc.–Manor II; his advocate, Vickie; his guardian, Mary Cheryl; and many friends in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, other members of the Schimnich family, and his former guardian, Sally Haag.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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