Waite Park — Wayne A. Marschel, 81, of Waite Park, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born October 23, 1944, in Buffalo to Leonard and Margaret (Greehling) Marschel. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1988, retiring with the rank of chief master sergeant. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from McKendree University in 1986. After his military service, he worked as a records administrator for the Washington County Sheriff's Department in Oregon for 13 years before retiring in 2003 and returning to Minnesota. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, traveling, and watching Minnesota professional sports teams. He and his wife, Marge, also volunteered as clowns and Santa Claus for nonprofit organizations.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and again after the service until 7 p.m. Urn burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Marge; children Cary Marschel, Nick (Bridget Huck) Marschel and Gina (Nick) Freeman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Marge's son, Christopher (Kristine) Estes and his children; and sister, LeVonne (Wally) Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harland Marschel.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obit/wayne-a-marschel/