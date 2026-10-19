St. Cloud — Michael C. Dombrovski, 75, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, October 11, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Michael was born September 16, 1951, at St. Cloud Hospital to Daniel and Rose Mary (Kostreba) Dombrovski. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970. He worked for 33 years at Perkins Restaurant in Sauk Rapids and later at Cashwise East before retiring in 2019. Michael was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council and as an usher. He was an avid sports fan, especially known for his support of the St. Cloud Tech Tigers, and was a frequent caller to WJON radio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with parish prayers at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery.

Survivors include his sisters, Betty (Gene) Pundsack of Foley and Carol (Ed) Kacures of Big Lake; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and friends Ruth and Paul.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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