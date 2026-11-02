ST. CLOUD — Theodore “Ted” Kenneth Pollard, 67, of St. Cloud, died October 27, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Ted was born July 14, 1959, at St. Cloud Hospital to Theodore J. and Betty (Stoneberg) Pollard. He grew up in Duelm and graduated from Foley High School. He spent many years farming and raising his three daughters. He also worked at T.O. Plastics for 10 years and UltraPac for 16 years before serving as a volunteer driver for Tri-CAP for 12 years. Ted married Julie Rognes on February 14, 2015, at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, making people laugh, playing games, puzzles, fishing, hunting and praising the Lord.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud. Pastor Tim Lambert will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service, with a social gathering to follow.

Ted is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters Jennifer (Josh) Fyle, Lisa Pollard and Julie; stepdaughter Stephanie (Eric) Palach; stepson Eric (Jessica) Nelson; 11 grandchildren; siblings Lois (Dan) Pollard-Wilson, Louis Crowe and David (Marcy) Pollard; sister-in-law Paulette Parker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Victor Pollard, Ricky Parker, Joey Pollard, Albert Parker and Rose Pollard, and brothers-in-law Art Crowe and Tom Hawkinson.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Theodore-Ted-K-Pollard?obId=50023476