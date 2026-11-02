RICE — Shirley J. Haehnel, 88, died October 28, 2026, at her home.

Shirley was born July 13, 1938, in St. Paul to William and Mabel (Gohman) Brown. She married Verner Haehnel on October 8, 1960, in St. Cloud. She lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life before moving to Pine River and Backus in 1978 and Sauk Rapids in 2014. Shirley worked at Lakeland Bakeries, alongside her husband on the farm, for MNDOT and at Carl’s Grocery Store. She was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, cooking, baking and playing cards. She also participated in a mission group that made pillowcase dresses and school bags to send to Africa.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice. Pastor Cassi Betker will officiate. Burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service at the church.

Shirley is survived by her children, Paul (Lori), Laurie (Mike) Zitterkopf, Marcia (Mike) Kyar and Nancy Kampa; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; siblings Ruth Tidd, Diane (Ernest) Haehnel and Janice Brown (Roger Schmitt); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verner “Vern” in 2022 and brothers Stanley and Gerald.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Shirley-J-Haehnel?obId=50023580