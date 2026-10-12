Eden Valley — John “Jack” E. Rubis, 91, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Paynesville Hospital.

Jack was born March 18, 1935, in Benson to John and Gladys (Ewert) Rubis. He married Bernice Tait on April 1, 1959. After her death in 1965, he married Delores (Gorr) Wait on August 17, 1968. She died in 2007.

Jack served in the Army and lived in Grove City before moving to Eden Valley in 1968. He worked as a rural mail carrier for 26½ years and also farmed. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, sang in its choir, and participated in church activities. He also served as president of the Eden Valley Chamber of Commerce, served on the boards of Meeker County Hospital and Meeker County Co-op, and was Manannah Township assessor for 31 years. He was involved with the Eden Valley Lions and City Council, volunteered with the Meeker County Council on Aging, and sang with the Litchfield Area Male Chorus.

Jack enjoyed traveling, dancing, coin collecting, playing cards, and gardening, particularly growing roses.

He is survived by his children, Shirley (Craig) McCourt of Arlington and Lynn Kramer of Watkins; stepson, Randy Wait of St. Cloud; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Anne Ferrell, Susan (Dave) Chase, Bill (Rose) Rubis and Jim (Susie) Rubis; and stepdaughter-in-law, Patty Wait.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Bernice and Delores; son, Michael; son-in-law, Gordie Kramer; and stepsons Dan, Ron (Elaine) and Gary Wait.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Rev. Craig McCourt and Rev. Michael Baumgarn will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Atwater.

Memorials are preferred at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

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