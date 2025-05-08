Viola “Vi” Fink, 96, Richmond

October 4, 1928 - May 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church for Viola “Vi” Fink who passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family at Assumption Nursing Home. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Richmond. Visitation will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. on May 10th.

Viola was born October 4, 1928, in Richmond to Bernard and Mary (Torborg) Feldhege. She was married to her husband Richard on June 26, 1954, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Richmond, MN where they lived for over 64 years.

Viola had a servant’s heart. While raising her 4 children, she was an active volunteer. She volunteered as a bookkeeper for the parish school and church for many years. She was an active member of the parish choir and of the Christian Mothers. Vi reached out to many in the community through serving meals on wheels. She cared for her aging mother, and many others in need. She truly lived her life serving as the hands and feet of Jesus.

Family gatherings were always encouraged, with a bowl of M&M’s well stocked. Visitors always welcome. A gathering with Vi would not be complete without playing some cards and having a few snacks (“nibblies”). Many games of 500 and Thirteen were played and she remained competitive throughout her life!

Most of all, Vi was a woman of faith. Her tattered prayers tucked into her daily prayer book speak of her love for her family, friends and those in need. She was a devoted child, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Each new birth was welcomed by her and added to her daily prayers. Each passing life was remembered and prayed for as well. We always knew that prayers were being said for us and many candles lit. Her love for God can be summed up in her favorite prayer that was added to our meal prayer: “Thank you, God, for Everything.”

Viola is survived by her children, John (Sandy), Joan (Mike) Benda, Carol (Robert) Wenner, Barb (Richard) Wenner; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and one soon to be great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard (2021); sister, Lorraine Arnold; in-laws, Marie Spoden, Margaret Cooper, Isabelle Kelly, Delrose Ewan and Edward Fink.

A special thank you to the staff at Assumption Court and Assumption Nursing Home for their compassion and care along with St. Croix Hospice staff.

Memorials are preferred to Sts. Peter and Paul School, Richmond and the Poor Clare Monastery.