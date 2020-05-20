Viola Clara Lewis, 75, Clearwater

February 4, 1945 - May 17, 2020

Viola Clara Lewis, age 75, Clearwater, MN, died Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at her home in Clearwater.

There will be no services that will take place. Funeral arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Viola was born February 4th, 1945 in Winona, MN to Robert and Helen (McKenzie) Warrick. She married Noel Lewis on December 8th, 1977 in Minneapolis, MN. Viola enjoyed reading, watching old game shows, going to casinos, and spending time with family and friends.

Viola is survived by her husband, Noel; children, Rudy (Melissa) Timm, Aaron Lewis, Jon (Molly) Lewis, Wanda Shoberg, 9 Grandchildren; Brothers, Bob, Donnie, and Ronnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.