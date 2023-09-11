Victoria Hartmann, 92, Paynesville

February 21, 1931 - September 9, 2023

attachment-Victoria Hartmann loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Victoria B. Hartmann, 92, of Paynesville will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Vicky passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Belgrade Nursing Home. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Vicky was born on February 21, 1931, the oldest of twelve, in Zion Township to Berthold and Arcella (Lenz) Lieser. She attended District 63 Country School and then Paynesville High School, graduating in 1949. She worked at Haines Drug. On June 26, 1951, she married Alvin “Bub” Hartmann. They had been married for sixty years. She was a member of St. Louis Parish and Christian Women, Catholic United Financial, and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

They owned and operated “Hartmann Ice” for many years selling lake ice, then bagged ice cubes to customers that came from 28 states and several Canadian Provinces. She enjoyed her trip to Alaska and several vacations in Hawaii. Playing cards, gardening, bird watching, fishing, and going to the casino were a few of her favorite things. She especially enjoyed watching sports when her children and grandchildren were participating. She was an avid sports fan who followed all the Minnesota teams. Spending time with family and friends brought her great joy. She cherished the times she was able to get together with her sisters. Christmas cookies, apple bars, tea ring and her wonderful holiday meals are great memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2011; son, Gary in 1969; brothers, Elvin “Smiley”, Ronald, and Joey Lieser; brothers-in-law, Stanley Olmscheid, Junior Welle, Duane Bertram, Leroy Patrick, Jim Hartmann; and sisters-in-law, Pat Carstens, Bernice Wood and Lorraine Hartmann.

She is survived by children, Dave (Shirley) Hartmann Alexandria, Wayne (Debra) Hartmann Hill City SD, Mike Hartmann Paynesville, Susan (John) Teicher Paynesville, Paul (Jeri) Hartmann Bismark ND; grandchildren, Ryan (Abby) Hartmann, Lindsay (Ryan) Hample, Jamie (Ryan) Krieger, Michelle (Brian) Anderson, Josh (Gena) Teicher and Eric (Maggie) Hartmann; great grandchildren, Felicity Hartmann, Emmett, Ethan, and Emerson Hample, Brayden and Hailey Krieger, Lauren and Aubrey Anderson, Alton and Syrana Teicher, Miles, Jack, and Melia Hartmann; sisters, Marian Olmscheid, Ann Partrick, Verna Kalthoff, Sr. Jeanne Lieser O.S.F., Dorothy Welle, Irene Bertram; sisters-in-law, Eleanora Lieser, Norine Lieser, Sylvia Lieser, Deanna Lieser and Marge Hartmann; brothers, Ralph Lieser and Willie Lieser; brother-in-law, Norb Kalthoff; and many nieces and nephews.