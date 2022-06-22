Victor “Vic” J. Trutwin, 89, Rice

September 12, 1932 - June 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Victor “Vic” J. Trutwin, age 89, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Rev. Ken Popp and Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray at 4:00 p.m. and parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Victor Joseph Trutwin was born September 12, 1932 in Graham Township (Benton County) to Frank & Frances (Marshik) Trutwin. He lived and worked on the family farm while going to high school. Vic married Karen Orr on October 4, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. He worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in Respiratory Therapy for 18 years and as a LPN for 12 years. Vic was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he served as an usher, server, and on the cemetery board. He also served on the Rice Volunteer Fire Department for many years and the Benton County Planning & Zoning Committee. Vic enjoyed horses and crafts. He was outgoing, talkative, loving, caring, faithful, and honest.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of Rice; sons, Michael (LuAnn) of Sioux Falls, SD, Mathew, Mark (Elizabeth), John (Doris), and Daniel all of Rice; sister and brother, Terese Silvernail of St. Louis Park and Francis Trutwin of Anderson, SC; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Vic was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Claude and Joseph; sisters, Rita Kampa, Regina Brooks, Mary Parent, and Josephine Kaeter; infant brother, Raymond; and an infant sister.

Memorials are preferred to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.