Willmar — Daniel R. Ellington, 62, of Willmar and formerly of Princeton, died October 5, 2026, at his home in Willmar.

Daniel was born June 17, 1964, to Billy Joe and Clara (Jones) Ellington at Patrick Air Force Base in South Patrick Shores, Florida. His family moved around before returning to Princeton in 1974. He was injured in a motorcycle accident in August 1980.

Daniel enjoyed shopping at Walmart, playing video games, watching movies and wrestling on television, telling jokes, and visiting with family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings, William (Lori) Ellington of Milaca, Rhonda Cordes of Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Darlene (Steve) Turner of Del City, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Larry Cordes.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5–8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Pizza Pub in Princeton. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Read the full obituary: Daniel R. Ellington obituary