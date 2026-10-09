Cold Spring — Jean D. Aleckson, 85, passed away October 5, 2026.

Jean was born July 4, 1941, in Belvidere, Illinois, to Lester and Caroline (Neumann) Hartmann. She treasured time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crafting, crocheting, quilting, playing bingo, putting together puzzles and watching The Price Is Right. She also loved animals, especially cats and dogs.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Barb) Aleckson of St. Cloud, Jeff Aleckson of Waconia, and Jo (Ron) Birr of Cold Spring; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Mathew; great-granddaughter, Vivian; and sister, Sharen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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