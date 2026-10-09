St. Cloud — Joyce I. Wehlage, 92, passed away peacefully October 4, 2026, at Benedictine Living Community, Mother of Mercy, in Albany, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born May 5, 1934, in Elrosa to Otto and Clementine (Roelike) Nickols. She married Elmer Wehlage on September 17, 1955, at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Elrosa. She had lived in St. Cloud since 1967 and worked as a secretary for St. Cloud Hospital and St. Cloud State University.

Joyce was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and Holy Spirit choir. She volunteered at the Paramount Theatre as an usher and helped with Foster Grandparents. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, traveling with family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Paul Wehlage of Minneapolis, Anne Groetsch and husband Rick of St. Cloud, Mark Wehlage and wife Paula of Sun City Center, Florida, Mary Wehlage of Eagan, David Wehlage of St. Augusta, and Thomas Wehlage and wife Brenda of Sauk Rapids; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Diane Nickols of Petoskey, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; parents; children, Gregory and Michael; brothers Duane and Vernon Nickols; sister Celestine Kampa; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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