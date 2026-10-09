St. Cloud — Lenore L. Murray, 80, passed away October 6, 2026, at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud.

Lenore was born June 26, 1946, in Bertha, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Sarah (Wheaton) Murray. Her hobbies included sewing, beadwork, gardening, fishing, rescuing pets and helping others.

She is survived by her son, Tom Majeski, and sister, Bea Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Murray, Sarah and Clair Bachelor; husbands, Tom Majeski and Harold “Harry” Dieger; sister, Pat Majeski; and niece, Deb.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will preside.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: Lenore L. Murray obituary