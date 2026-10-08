St. Cloud — Elaine M. Bottomley, 93, passed away October 3, 2026, at her Benet Place residence in St. Cloud.

Elaine was born January 12, 1933, in St. Paul to Nicholas and Helen (Irene) Reckinger. Her family moved to Mora when she was a freshman at Mora High School. She met Gene Bottomley when he returned home from serving in the Army. They married in Mora and shared 73 years of marriage, raising three sons and a daughter.

Elaine was a stay-at-home mother who baked thousands of cookies while her children were growing up. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, and entertaining and sent cards to people going through difficult times.

She is survived by her sons, Bryant (Theresa) and Sterling; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Heather in 2013, son James in 2024, and brothers Bryant, Richard, and Douglas Reckinger.

Private graveside services will be held at Brunswick Lutheran Cemetery in Mora.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Elaine M. Bottomley obituary