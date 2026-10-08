Sartell — Imelda Teresita PonPon Yanson Geisel, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Imelda was born October 18, 1952, to Paulino Yanson and Irene PonPon Yanson in Domorog, Philippines. She graduated from high school in 1970 while living in the Philippines. She migrated to the United States in the late 1970s and married Larry Geisel. They had two children together. She settled in the St. Cloud area in the late 1970s and became involved with St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She was a seamstress by trade and enjoyed gardening and taking long walks with her daughter, Ileen.

She is survived by her daughters, Ileen Geisel and Emily Lynn Geisel-Lemke; grandchildren, Braden, Keenan, Elijah, Tristyn and Gabriel; and sister, Rosalinda Schneider.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation and a prayer service will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, October 9, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Rev. Patrick Hoeft will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Imelda T. Geisel obituary