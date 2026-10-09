Cold Spring — Karen Buermann, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 6, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital following a battle with cancer.

Karen was born January 27, 1962, at Paynesville Hospital to Hubert and Rose Mary (Gran) Athmann. She married Brian Buermann on May 3, 1986, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Karen valued family traditions, especially the annual week at Pinehurst Resort each July, which she had attended since she was 11.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Megan (Jonathon) Theis and Sara (Dylan Babiracki); and grandsons, Finnley and Forrest Theis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Rose Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the church narthex. The service will be livestreamed.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Karen Buermann obituary