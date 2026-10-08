St. Joseph — Sister Marius (Marjorie) Hiltner, OSB, 92, died October 2, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud.

Sister Marius was born September 21, 1934, in Freeport to Leo and Margaret (Harren) Hiltner. She was the youngest of six children. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Freeport, Melrose High School and Saint Benedict’s High School in St. Joseph.

She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 1950 and made her perpetual monastic profession in 1956. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in music and philosophy from the College of Saint Benedict.

For 59 years, Sister Marius served in Catholic education and parish ministry throughout Central Minnesota as a teacher, principal, CCD instructor, music teacher and organist. She also served for 39 years at St. Wendelin’s in Luxemburg. She received the Leadership in Education Excellence Outstanding Educator Award in 1996.

She is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, her twin brother, Leon (Midge), and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard, and sisters Mary (Virgil) Goebel, Louise (Edwin) Hemker and Elizabeth (Harold) Carota.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at the Sacred Heart Chapel at Saint Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent Thursday, October 15, for a prayer service at 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. Friday until the time of the funeral.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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