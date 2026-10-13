Cold Spring — Mary Ann Hennen died October 10, 2026, at Asher Haus in Cold Spring.

Mary Ann was born in St. Cloud to Stephen and Philomena (Schreifels) Theis. She married Robert M. “Shtubby” Hennen on December 15, 1972, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. She worked more than 40 years in food service at Cold Spring Elementary School and later worked at Cold Spring Bakery, where she shared her talent for baking and decorating cakes. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish and enjoyed music, dancing, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her eight granddaughters.

She is survived by her children, Kari (Michael) Jennings and Mike (Dani) Hennen; son-in-law, Dan Maiers; siblings, Willie Theis, Eldred Theis, Delroy Theis, Del (Rich) Hennen, Liz (Joe) Braegelmann and Rose (Larry Statz) Mueller; eight granddaughters, Brooke, Allie, Megan, Taylor, Summer, Stephanie, Sara and Hailey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shtubby; daughter, Wendy; and in-laws, Judy Theis, Don Hennen and Jeff Mueller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/mary-hennen/#!/Obituary