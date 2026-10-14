Sauk Rapids — Alan “Al” J. Koepp, 78, of Sauk Rapids, died October 11, 2026, at home surrounded by his family following an extended journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Al was born February 8, 1948, in Sauk Rapids to Arnold and Yvette (Pogatschnik) Koepp. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1966 and earned a master’s degree in counseling and guidance from St. Cloud State University. He served in the Army from 1972 to 1975, spending most of his tour in Germany. Al worked as a teacher and guidance counselor at Cathedral High School for 36 years, impacting an estimated 5,000 students before retiring in 2013. He also coached youth baseball in Sauk Rapids and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and the Sauk Rapids Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Cathedral Crusaders sporting events, and spending summers at Fish Trap Lake with his wife, Judy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date.

Al is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; sons Christopher (Becky) Koepp of St. Cloud and Ryan (Sara) Koepp of Eden Prairie; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Kathy Pappenfus, Kevin (Doreen) Koepp and Denny (Marie) Koepp; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol; brother-in-law Gary; nieces Melissa and Allison; parents-in-law Don and Maryan Koerner; and sister-in-law Joyce Reinert.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann Funeral Home