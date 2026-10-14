Paul H. Walder, 79, died Saturday, October 10, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Paul was born August 27, 1947, in Blue Earth to Hugh and Carie (Urness) Walder. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he worked as a truck driver for more than 42 years. Paul enjoyed watching television, going to breakfast, visiting with friends, reading, attending the state fair and spending time outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his two dogs, Otto and Diesel. He married Judy Charlson on November 1, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Paul is survived by his children, Zachary (Laura) Walder and Brandy Walder, both of Sartell, and Tony (Caprice) Walder of Ponder, Texas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy, in 2024; and sister, Kathy (George Wiederaenders) Challgren.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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