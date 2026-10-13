Paynesville — Frank P. Meyer, 89, of Paynesville, died Monday, October 12, 2026, at Cura of Watkins.

Frank was born December 3, 1936, in Forest City Township to Paul and Alvina (Huckenpoehler) Meyer. He married Doris Fink on June 24, 1959, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. He was a lifelong farmer, a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Frank enjoyed playing cards with friends and riding his bike with his wife, Doris. He was devoted to his family and will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and the love he shared with those around him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2026, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, and one hour before the Mass Thursday, both at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley. Father Glenn Krystosek will officiate.

Survivors include his wife, Doris, of Paynesville; children, Gary (Anne) of Paynesville, Julie (John) Arnold of Eden Valley, Lori (Rick) Verst of Oxford, Ohio, Mike (Bonnie) of Paynesville and Ken (Jacinda) of Big Lake; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edie Fink of Cold Spring, Mary Jane (Vic) Geislinger of Watkins and Jerome (Jeanne) of Eden Valley; sister-in-law, Kathy, of Forest Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Isabel; sisters, Arlene (Francis) Bauer and Ruth Ann Fischer; brother, LeRoy Meyer; and brother-in-law, Joe Fink.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Frank P. Meyer