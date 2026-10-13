A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Jeanne Marie (Warman) Theisen, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and under the compassionate care of CentraCare Hospice.

A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass on Friday. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery following Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jeanne was born on August 17, 1959, to Bill and Arlene (Roering) Warman. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1977. She continued her education in dental assisting at Brainerd Vo-Tech, completing her studies in 1979.

On October 6, 1984, Jeanne was united in marriage to William Gerard Theisen at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together, they welcomed two children, Zachary and Kaitlyn. During her children’s early years, Jeanne provided in-home childcare, allowing her to remain home with them until they reached school age. She later worked at several medical clinics before retiring from Minnesota Retinal Consultants after 22 years of dedicated service.

Jeanne was a devoted Catholic whose faith was a guiding presence throughout her life. As an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, she enjoyed volunteering her time. Jeanne shared her love of gardening through her work on the Environmental Committee, often providing flowers from her own garden to beautify the church.

Jeanne loved spending time in her garden and had a passion for baking, especially her delicious cupcakes, which were a favorite among family and friends. Above all, she cherished the time spent with those she loved most. Her family was her greatest joy, and she held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and the blessing of being a grandmother.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Theisen of St. Cloud; her son, Zachary (Brianna) Theisen, and their son, Brooks, of West Fargo, ND; her daughter, Kaitlyn Theisen of Fargo, ND; her siblings, Bill (Cindy) Warman of St. Augusta, MN, Patty (Justin) Nix of Owasso, OK, and Brian (Jen) Warman of Hamden, CT; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Arlene (Roering) Warman; her parents-in-law, Julius and Rita (Binsfeld) Theisen; and her beloved grandson, Carter Theisen.