Warren Gustav Birr, age 76, of Saint Joseph, passed away on October 11, 2026. He leaves behind cherished memories, unforgettable stories, and a family who will miss him deeply.

Warren was born on March 21, 1950, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Gustav and Marcella (Kelm) Birr. He grew up on a farm in Albany and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township. He graduated from Albany High School in 1968.

Following graduation, Warren joined the United States Marine Corps in 1968, serving both at home and abroad until his honorable discharge in 1972. That same year, he married the love of his life, Leona Faye Ferrell.

Warren dedicated 23 years to working at the VA Hospital before retiring. During that time, he also worked at Nahan Printing for 10 years. He later worked at St. Cloud Cold Storage, retiring after 16 years.

Warren loved hunting, fishing, and sharing stories about his adventures. He had a gift for telling a hunting story, bringing those memories to life for everyone listening. His happiest moments included time outdoors and time spent with the people he loved.

Family and friends held an important place in Warren’s life. Through his love, support, and encouragement, he showed those closest to him the importance of being there for one another. The lessons he shared and the memories he helped create will be treasured for generations.

Warren’s absence leaves a space that cannot be filled. His memory will live on in every hunting story retold, every quiet moment spent fishing, and the gatherings of family and friends who loved him.

Warren is survived by his children, Darryll (Nicole) Birr, Dawn Fiecke, Dayna (Byron) Fuchs, and Daric (Melissa) Birr; his grandchildren, Dustyn (Rae) Birr, Paije Fiecke, Hunter (Courtney) Birr, Paityn Fiecke, Aundreya Birr, Carter Fuchs, Riley Fuchs, and Dalton Birr; his siblings, Duane Birr, Kenn (Shirley) Burr, Ron (Jo) Birr, and Joyce (Dave) Wielenberg; and his brother-in-law, Roger Notch Sr.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leona Faye (Ferrell) Birr; son, Dustin Birr; parents, Gustav and Marcella (Kelm) Birr; mother-in-law, Elma Ferrell; brother, Paul Birr; and sister, Lois Notch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, Minnesota. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township.

Warren’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at St. Cloud Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion they provided during his final moments. Their kindness and dedication brought comfort during a deeply difficult time and will always be remembered with gratitude.

Forever loved, deeply missed, and always remembered.