St. Cloud — Hortense E. “Tennie” Thelen, 103, died October 13, 2026, at St. Benedict Care Center in St. Cloud.

Tennie was born June 29, 1923, in St. Cloud to Ida (Kaufman) and Martin Rengel. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1941 and completed coursework at St. Cloud Business College in 1942. She began working at Zapp National Bank that year and remained there until her retirement in 1980. She married Peter J. Thelen on October 11, 1958, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud and was a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Private funeral services will be held. Tennie will be interred in Assumption Cemetery beside her husband and infant son.

Tennie's family, especially nieces Marian and Linda, are thankful and grateful for the many staff members of St. Benedict Care Center who cared for Tennie and became her friends in the years she lived there. Many of the same staff also cared for her sister Ruth during her stay at St. Benedict Care Center.

Tennie is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Marian Rengel and Linda Formhals, who were her long-term caregivers. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Edward; her husband, Peter; her parents; and several siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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