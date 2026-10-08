Sauk Rapids — Gayle M. Bengtson-Gruber, 75, passed away October 5, 2026, at home after several years of declining health.

Gayle was born September 19, 1951, to Wallace and Tannis (Wimmer) Gruber, the third of four children. She married James Bengtson on December 5, 1997, at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud. Jim passed away in 2008.

Gayle was an accomplished singer and guitar and piano player. She spent many years in the Holy Spirit choir and performed at social events. She attended St. Cloud School District 742 schools and graduated from Technical High School in 1971. She was also a lifetime member of the National Federation for the Blind.

She is survived by her sister, Pam Thienes; brother, Terry (Iris) Gruber; and 10 nieces and nephews, one of whom is deceased.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; brother John; brother-in-law Bob Thienes; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Memorials are preferred to the National Federation for the Blind.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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