Victor “Vic” J. Topp, 87, Manannah

December 3, 1934 - July 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Victor “Vic” J. Topp, age 87, who passed away Wednesday at CentraCare Health Care in Paynesville. Rev. Brian Mandel and Deacon Roger Osborne will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Church of Our Lady in Manannah and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Victor John Topp was born December 3, 1934 in Union Grove Township, County of Meeker to Harold and Mary (Garvey) Topp. He was baptized and confirmed at Church of Our Lady, Manannah. Vic grew up on the Topp Family Farm in rural Eden Valley. He attended Rural District 18 through the 8th grade, then Paynesville High School where he graduated in 1952. Vic enlisted in the US Army February 3, 1954 and was honorably released on February 1, 1957. On November 23, 1957 Vic married JoAnn Johnson at Church of Our Lady. They resided in Maplewood, Minnesota until moving to the family farm in rural Eden Valley in 1966.

Vic loved Allis Chalmers tractors, farming, spreading manure, reading, earlier in life dancing to Polka, later in life listening to music and enjoying a cold beer at Manannah Hilltop, attending his grandkids sporting events, going to the Topp Cabin in Outing, RFD-TV, Tractor Parades, Old Classic Country Music, riding in the Ranger, and mowing grass. He loved eating home cooked meals, cheeseballs and moonshine.

He is survived by wife, JoAnn; children, Dan (Bonnie), Bob (Elyse), Lori (Larry), Jim (Tara), Kevin (Shannan); siblings, Rosemary (Gordy), Tess (Tom), David, Colleen (Gary); sister in law, Carol; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jody; his parents, Harold and Mary; brother, Harold Jr.; brother in law, Lloyd Theilen; and sister in law, Renee.

May Vic’s great attitude and humility carry on in all those he touched.